BC Nurses Begin Job Action -Ban on Non-Nursing Duties and Non-Essential Overtime

Burnaby (BC Nurses Union Media Release July 2) – Following the expiry of the 72-hour strike notice issued earlier this week, BC nurses have begun targeted job action at worksites across the province after the provincial government failed to meaningfully respond to nurses’ concerns or improve its bargaining mandate.

Beginning today, nurses will no longer perform non-nursing duties, allowing them to focus on the work they were trained to do—providing safe, quality patient care. In addition, nurses will be refusing all non-essential overtime hours. This marks the first phase of a broader escalation plan that could expand in the coming days if the government does not return to the bargaining table with an offer nurses can accept.

“This is not the outcome nurses wanted,” says BCNU President Adriane Gear. “Throughout this process, nurses have been clear about what is needed to strengthen the profession and stabilize our health-care system. We have remained ready to bargain in good faith, but the government has not responded with the urgency this moment demands.

“Nurses do not want to disrupt patient care. Every action we take is guided by our commitment to the people and communities we serve. Today’s job action prioritizes patient care while sending a clear message to government that it can no longer ignore the pressures facing the profession or the critical role nurses play in sustaining British Columbia’s health-care system.”

The current job action follows an historic strike vote in which more than 50,000 nurses participated, with 98.2 per cent voting in favour of job action. Members later rejected a tentative agreement by 67 per cent, signalling that the government’s bargaining mandate failed to address nurses’ core concerns, including a meaningful general wage increase and solutions that improve nurse retention and workplace safety.

The Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) remains committed to reaching a fair agreement and believes further escalation can still be avoided if the provincial government returns to the table with a mandate that meaningfully addresses nurses’ concerns. Should additional job action become necessary, BCNU will communicate future measures as broadly as possible to help patients and the public prepare.