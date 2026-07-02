UPDATE – VPD Takes Over AbbyPD Search for 27-year-old Dillan Bahtchevanov

Abbotsford – JULY 2 UPDATE – The Vancouver Police Department has taken over the investigation in the search for Dillan Bahtchevanov as he remains missing. The previous post has now been deleted, and we thank the community for their assistance.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE – Dillan Bahtchevanov



The Vancouver Police Department has taken over the investigation in the search for Dillan Bahtchevanov as he remains missing. The previous post has now been deleted, and we thank the community for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/DNC3qMO0DD — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 2, 2026

ORIGINAL STORY – JUNE 30 – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Dillan Bahtchevanov.

Dillan lives in Abbotsford but was last seen at his workplace in Vancouver at Victoria Drive and E 33rd Ave around 4pm on June 29th. He may have been wearing an orange high vis construction jacket at that time. Dillan is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11 with a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dillan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and reference file number 26-27688

2026 Missing AbbyPD – Search for 27-year-old Dillan Bahtchevanov