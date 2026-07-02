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AbbyPD Arrest Repeat Offender – Who Placed Lighter Near a Woman’s Face

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AbbyPD Arrest Repeat Offender – Who Placed Lighter Near a Woman’s Face

Abbotsford (AbbyPD Instagram) – AbbyPD officers continue to respond to incidents involving repeat offenders that affect our community in many ways.

On June 26th, shortly after 10AM, a woman reported that an unknown man approached her while she was walking on a sidewalk in the 30800 block of Maclure Road. The suspect ignited a lighter near her face before setting fire to nearby bushes. Although shaken by the incident, the woman was not physically injured.

Responding officers attended the area and arrested 39-year-old Matthew Santoro who is known to police. Mr. Santoro has since been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Arson, and Obstruction.

2026 AbbyPD Repeat Offender GENERIC

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