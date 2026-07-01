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MP Mark Strahl Re-Appointed as Special Advisor for British Columbia re: Shadow Cabinet

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MP Mark Strahl Re-Appointed as Special Advisor for British Columbia re: Shadow Cabinet

Ottawa/Chilliwack/Hope – The Honourable Pierre Poilievre, Leader of Canada’s Conservative Party and His Majesty’s Official Opposition, has re-appointed Mark Strahl, MP for Chilliwack—Hope to his leadership team as the Special Advisor for British Columbia.

“Today, Pierre Poilievre announced the new Conservative Shadow Cabinet team that will fight for affordability for Canadian families. I am honoured and look forward to continuing to serve the people of British Columbia as Pierre’s B.C. Lieutenant,” said Strahl.

“Our Conservative team will continue to hold this costly Liberal government accountable and stand up for Canadians who work hard, pay their taxes, and play by the rules. We will continue to fight for a country that is affordable at home, safe at home, and united at home.”

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