More Classroom Space for Dormick Park Elementary in Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Victoria – The BC Ministry of Infrastructure has announced $49.5 million in funding for school expansion projects across British Columbia, including a new classroom addition at Dormick Park Elementary in Abbotsford.



This investment will help meet the needs of our growing community by creating more space for students to learn, connect and succeed.



The project is part of the Province’s ongoing commitment to creating additional student spaces in growing communities through innovative prefabricated construction. Since the program began in 2023, the Province has approved nearly $550 million for 44 projects that will create almost 9,000 new student spaces throughout British Columbia.

The Abbotsford School District is thankful for the Province’s continued partnership in supporting public education. Investments like this help us respond to the evolving needs of our schools while ensuring students have the space they need to learn, connect and succeed.

More details, including project timelines, to come!

2026 Dormick Park Elementary in Abbotsford



