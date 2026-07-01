JULY 1 UPDATE – Exhibition Field Turf Replacement

Chilliwack – JULY 1 UPDATE – The Valley Huskers provided FVN with some update photos of the renovation and replacement work at Exhibition Field. The new turf is almost ready for play.

2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 30

2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 30

JUNE 2 UPDATE – As of June 1, crews were tearing up the old dilapidated astroturf at Exhibition Field, in preparation for the new turf.

The Valley Huskers just completed their spring camp and hope to start main camp June 22.

Local crews told FVN that the deadline is doable, but could not confirm to a hard finish date.

The original plan was that after the July 1, 2025 Canada Day festivities, crews would swoop in and replace the turf in time for the new football season.

They hit a snag.

The Valley Huskers and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove told FVN: There is a product delay some to do with the upcoming FIFA World Cup games. So the plan is to install next summer (2026). Contractors simply could not do all the proposed projects on this current timeline.

2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2

2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2

2026 Exhibition Field Chilliwack – New Turn Installation – June 2