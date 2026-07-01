Chiliwack Basement Fire on Woodbine, Sends Two to Hospital for Smoke Inhalation

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 9000 block of Woodbine Street late Tuesday morning, June 30, 2026.

Fire crews were dispatched at approximately 11:22 a.m., with 21 firefighters from Halls 1, 4, and6 responding to the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames venting from two basement windows of a two-story wood-frame home. Crews confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated before beginning an exterior attack to quickly knock down the basement fire.

Firefighters then transitioned to an interior offensive attack to fully extinguish the blaze.

The residence contained two suites. Both occupants of the basement suite were assessed and treated at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary findings indicate the home did not appear to have functioning smoke alarms.