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Happy Birthday Chilliwack Fire – You Look Great for 120 !

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Happy Birthday Chilliwack Fire – You Look Great for 120 !

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Fire Department) – On June 30, Chilliwack Fire Department proudly celebrates 120 years of serving our communities!

Since 1906, generations of firefighters, fire prevention staff, training officers, clerical staff, chief officers and other support personnel have helped build the Chilliwack Fire Department into the organization it is today. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to service have shaped a department that continues to evolve to meet the needs of our growing communities.

To everyone who has worn their crest, served alongside us, or helped make this department stronger – thank you!

And to our community, thank you for your continued trust and support. It is an honour to serve you, and we look forward to continuing that commitment for generations to come. Here’s to 120 years of service – and the future ahead!

2026 – Chilliwack Fire 120th Anniversary – Facebook

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