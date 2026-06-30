Findlay Announces BC Conservative Shadow Cabinet – Includes Warbus, Neufeld, Banman, Rustad

Victoria – One day after announcing the Caucus leadership team, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., has announced the new Official Opposition critic roles.

“Members of the Shadow Cabinet have conviction and are incredibly knowledgeable about their portfolios and are ready to hold the NDP Government to account: Larry Neufeld on Energy, Anna Kindy on Healthcare, Gavin Dew on Economic Development, Ward Stamer on Forestry, Lynne Block on Education, and the steady hand of Peter Milobar on Finance, these people know their stuff and are ready for the challenge,” said Ms. Findlay.

“The B.C. Conservative team is more united than ever, and I am proud to have the support of the other leadership contestants including Peter Milobar. Together, we will stand up for British Columbians against the dishonesty and incompetence of the NDP, and prepare to form government after the next election.”

Interim Leader of the Opposition Heather Maahs will be driving home a strong conservative message and pushing back against the NDP.

“I am honoured to serve in this role,” said Ms. Maahs, “A strong opposition in the Legislature is crucial for democracy, and I know that the entire B.C. Conservative Caucus is committed to working tirelessly on behalf of British Columbians.”

“I am looking forward to working with this united Caucus to get the job done for British Columbians,” said Sheldon Clare, who will serve as Official Opposition House Leader.

The complete list of critic roles is as follows: