Findlay Announces BC Conservative Shadow Cabinet – Includes Warbus, Neufeld, Banman, Rustad

Victoria – One day after announcing the Caucus leadership team, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., has announced the new Official Opposition critic roles.
“Members of the Shadow Cabinet have conviction and are incredibly knowledgeable about their portfolios and are ready to hold the NDP Government to account: Larry Neufeld on Energy, Anna Kindy on Healthcare, Gavin Dew on Economic Development, Ward Stamer on Forestry, Lynne Block on Education, and the steady hand of Peter Milobar on Finance, these people know their stuff and are ready for the challenge,” said Ms. Findlay.
“The B.C. Conservative team is more united than ever, and I am proud to have the support of the other leadership contestants including Peter Milobar. Together, we will stand up for British Columbians against the dishonesty and incompetence of the NDP, and prepare to form government after the next election.”
Interim Leader of the Opposition Heather Maahs will be driving home a strong conservative message and pushing back against the NDP.
“I am honoured to serve in this role,” said Ms. Maahs, “A strong opposition in the Legislature is crucial for democracy, and I know that the entire B.C. Conservative Caucus is committed to working tirelessly on behalf of British Columbians.”
“I am looking forward to working with this united Caucus to get the job done for British Columbians,” said Sheldon Clare, who will serve as Official Opposition House Leader.
The complete list of critic roles is as follows:
- Leader of the Conservative Party and Critic for Land and Property Jurisdiction: Kerry-Lynne Findlay
- Interim Leader of the Official Opposition and Critic for Childcare and Early Childhood Education: Heather Maahs, MLA for Chilliwack North
- Official Opposition House Leader: Sheldon Clare, MLA for Prince George-North Cariboo
- Deputy House Leader and Assistant Deputy Speaker: Lorne Doerkson, MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin
- Official Opposition Whip: Macklin McCall, MLA for West Kelowna-Peachland
- Deputy Whip and Critic for Children and Family Development: Reann Gasper, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission
- Caucus Chair and Critic for Government Services: Jody Toor, MLA for Langley-Willowbrook
- Critic for Tourism: Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford South
- Critic for Transportation: Harman Bhangu, MLA for Langley-Abbotsford
- Critic for Community Safety: Rosalyn Bird, MLA for Prince George-Valemount
- Critic for Education: Lynne Block, MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano
- Critic for Arts, Culture, and AI: Brent Chapman, MLA for Surrey South
- Critic for Mining and Critical Minerals: Pete Davis, MLA for Kootenay-Rockies
- Critic for Seniors and Rural Health: Brennan Day, MLA for Courtenay-Comox
- Critic for Economic Development: Gavin Dew, MLA for Kelowna Mission
- Critic for Parental Rights and Sports: Mandeep Dhaliwal, MLA for Surrey North
- Critic for Labour: Kiel Giddens, MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie
- Critic for Transit and ICBC: Trevor Halford, MLA for Surrey-White Rock
- Critic for Rural Infrastructure and Development and Caucus Representative to the CPBC Board: Sharon Hartwell, MLA for Bulkley Valley-Stikine
- Critic for Environment and Parks: Linda Hepner, MLA for Surrey-Serpentine River
- Critic for Health: Anna Kindy, MLA for North Island
- Critic for Attorney General: Steve Kooner, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough
- Critic for Prosperity and Social Development: Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre
- Critic for Municipal Affairs: Tony Luck, MLA for Fraser-Nicola
- Critic for Indigenous Relations: Scott McInnis, MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke
- Critic for Finance: Peter Milobar, MLA for Kamloops Centre
- Critic for Trade and Skills Training: Lawrence Mok, MLA for Maple Ridge East
- Critic for Post Secondary Education and International Credentials: Korky Neufeld, MLA for Abbotsford West
- Critic for Energy: Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South
- Critic for Agriculture: Ian Paton, MLA for Delta South
- Critic for Mental Health, Addictions, and Social Housing: Claire Rattée, MLA for Skeena
- Critic for Treasury Board: John Rustad, MLA for Nechako Lakes
- Critic for Forestry: Ward Stamer, MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson
- Critic for Solicitor General and Emergency Response: Bryan Tepper, MLA for Surrey-Panorama
- Critic for Infrastructure: Misty Van Popta, MLA for Langley-Walnut Grove
- Critic for Housing: A’aliya Warbus, MLA for Chilliwack-Cultus Lake
- Critic for Multiculturalism and Community Partnerships: Teresa Wat, MLA for Richmond-Bridgeport
- Critic for BC Hydro and Electrical Energy Development: David Williams, MLA for Salmon Arm-Shuswap
- Critic for Water, Land, Fisheries, and Wildlife Management: Donegal Wilson, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen