Chilliwack RCMP Seek Witness in Vedder River Arson Investigation “Roger”

Chilliwack – Police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred near Peach Park along the Vedder River on the afternoon of Tuesday June 23, 2026, with one individual arrested at the scene.

On June 23, 2026 at 5:42 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP Frontline officers received a report of a fire involving river debris along the Rotary Trail near Peach Park. The Chilliwack Fire Department attended and successfully contained the fire.

RCMP officers attended the area and gathered evidence indicating the fire was intentionally set. A man located in the area was arrested in connection with the incident. The investigation remains ongoing. Fortunately, no injuries to the public or emergency responders were reported.

Investigators are seeking to identify and speak with a male witness who was in the area at the time of the fire and is believed to have captured video footage of the incident. Police believe this individual may have valuable information to assist with the investigation.

The male witness is described as:

Caucasian

6’0” tall

Provided a first name of “Roger”

Anyone who was in the area and may have captured photos or video of the incident, including the male witness, is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2026-26369.