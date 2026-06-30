Canada Day Service Across BC – Free Ride for Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Celebrate Canada Day and let BC Transit get you to all the events safely. Shuttles and free transit are being offered in select regions across the province on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

CAMPBELL RIVER –

A special Canada Day schedule will be in effect. Free transit is being offered on all regular routes. For the full schedule, click here.

CHILLIWACK –

Transit and handyDART service will be free on Canada Day and will run on a Sunday schedule.

COMOX VALLEY –

Saturday service will be in effect for Canada Day with free transit service on all routes and handyDART. Expect delays due to detours near downtown Courtenay during the Canada Day parade and celebrations.

KAMLOOPS –

Saturday service will be in effect for Canada Day. Transit will be free on all local routes. handyDART service will also be free.

KELOWNA –

Saturday service will be in effect for all routes on Canada Day. There will be additional service dispatched throughout the day to address crowding. Regular fares will be in effect.

KITIMAT –

Transit and handyDART service will be free on June 30 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and again all day on July 1, 2026.

PENTICTON –

Transit will be running on a regular weekday schedule for Canada Day, with free service on all local routes in Penticton. handyDART service will also be free.

PRINCE GEORGE –

Sunday service will be in effect for all routes on Canada Day. Regular fares will be in effect.

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NANAIMO –

Sunday service will be in effect for Canada Day. A special event shuttle will be provided for the celebrations at Maffeo Sutton Park. For shuttle pick up locations and schedule please click here.

SALT SPRING ISLAND –

Sunday service will be in effect for Canada Day on all local routes. Regular fares will be in effect.

SQUAMISH – Buses will be running on a Sunday schedule on Canada Day. Service is free on all statutory holidays in Squamish.

VICTORIA REGIONAL –

Saturday service will be in effect for Canada Day. Regular fares will be in effect.

For more information about trip planning, fares and schedules, please visit bctransit.com.