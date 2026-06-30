BC Paramedic Discusses the Reality of Cold Water Shock – Water Safety Interview

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Even when the air warms up, water temperatures across much of the province can stay dangerously cold year-round, both in rivers and lakes and the ocean.

Did you know sudden immersion in cold water can become life-threatening within minutes, long before hypothermia sets in?

Plunging into water below 15°C can trigger an uncontrollable gasp, rapid breathing, strain on the heart, and panic, causing immediate loss of control. This dangerous involuntary response is called cold water shock.

Know the risks. Wear a lifejacket or a pfd. Dress for the water, not the weather. And know what to do if you run into trouble.

FVN’s Don Lehn spoke with BCEHS Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites on how to prevent cold water shock, and what you need to do, especially in the first few minutes, if you fall into cold water.