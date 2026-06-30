Agreement in Principle – 10,000-seat City Centre Arena and the Vancouver Giants are Coming to Surrey

Surrey – The City of Surrey and the Surrey City Development Corporation have announced an agreement in principle for the development of the City Centre Arena and Cultural Event Centre, with the Vancouver Giants as the anchor tenant.

“When we say big things are happening in Surrey, we mean it, and a new arena of this scale is as big as it gets,” Mayor Brenda Locke said. “Bringing this arena to Surrey means jobs, investment, conference capacity, and major sports, arts and entertainment like never before. We’re already the economic powerhouse of the region, and this is another step in Surrey’s rise as a world-class city.”

Once complete, the 10,000-seat arena will become the new home for major sports, concerts and cultural events in Surrey, with the Giants relocating to the new venue. The project is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion in economic benefits for the city over the next 10 years.

“We are thrilled to be part of this amazing venue that will change the face of Surrey like never before,” Ron Toigo, majority owner and president of the Vancouver Giants, said. “Exciting times for Surrey and it’s great to be a part of it.”

The project will also include a luxury hotel, conference space and housing, helping create a new sports and entertainment district that will attract investment, support economic growth and expand Surrey’s capacity to host major events.

The City Centre Arena and Cultural Event Centre will be built on land to be acquired by the City, directly across from City Hall and Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. The property will be secured through a strategic land swap agreement under which the City will acquire the five-acre parcel at 10355 King George Blvd. in exchange for three City-owned parcels at:

2750 194A Street

19165 39 Avenue

12820-12842 96 Avenue

“This is an exciting project for the City of Surrey that will really form the core of a new sports, culture and entertainment district,” Bill Aujla, President and CEO of the Surrey City Development Corporation, said. “Bringing together this new parcel of land, with experienced parties to build, operate and tenant this new 10,000-seat arena, is going to unlock significant opportunities for the City.”

The City Centre Arena and Cultural Event Centre is anticipated to be completed by 2030, with a net estimated cost of $360 million. Funding for the project was provided for in the City’s 2026 Budget.

For more information, please see the assessment of the proposed land exchange transaction.