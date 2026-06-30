Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for 32 Year Old April Ducharme

Home
Missing
AbbyPD Searching for 32 Year Old April Ducharme

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old April Ducharme.

April was last seen on June 16th, 2026, near the Superstore in Abbotsford along Gladwin Rd. She is described as Indigenous, 5’5”, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Additional information suggests that April could be travelling to the Penticton area.

Anyone with information about April’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and reference file number 26-27577.

2026 MISSING – AbbyPD Searching for 32 Year Old April Ducharme

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts