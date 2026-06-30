AbbyPD Searching for 32 Year Old April Ducharme

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old April Ducharme.

April was last seen on June 16th, 2026, near the Superstore in Abbotsford along Gladwin Rd. She is described as Indigenous, 5’5”, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Additional information suggests that April could be travelling to the Penticton area.

Anyone with information about April’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and reference file number 26-27577.