Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Dillan Bahtchevanov.

Dillan lives in Abbotsford but was last seen at his workplace in Vancouver at Victoria Drive and E 33rd Ave around 4pm on June 29th. He may have been wearing an orange high vis construction jacket at that time. Dillan is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11 with a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dillan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 and reference file number 26-27688

2026 Missing AbbyPD – Search for 27-year-old Dillan Bahtchevanov