Lockdown Ends at Matsqui Institution – Seized Contraband

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – UPDATE – The lockdown put in place at Matsqui Institution on June 19, 2026, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included unidentified pills, a substance consistent with shatter, bales of tobacco and rolling paper, homemade alcohol, homemade drug paraphernalia, homemade weapons, and one cell phone, charger, and micro SD card.

ORIGINAL STORY – On June 19, 2026, a lockdown was put in place at Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.