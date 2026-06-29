New BC Conservative Appointments – MLA Maahs – Interim Leader of the Official Opposition, MLA Gaspar – Official Opposition Deputy Whip: 

Victoria/Fraser Valley – From the BC Conservative media release – On Monday June 29, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Leader of the Conservative Party of B.C., announced the new leadership team for the B.C. Conservative Caucus:

Leader and Chair: Hon. Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay

Interim Leader of the Official Opposition: Heather Maahs, MLA Chilliwack North – NOTE – Findlay does not have a seat in Victoria.

– NOTE – Findlay does not have a seat in Victoria. Official Opposition House Leader:

Sheldon Clare , MLA Prince George-North Cariboo – replacing Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Áʼa:líya Warbus

, – Official Opposition Deputy House Leader:

Lorne Doerksen, MLA Cariboo-Chilcotin

Official Opposition Whip:

Macklin McCall, MLA West Kelowna-Peachland

Official Opposition Deputy Whip:

Reann Gasper, MLA Abbotsford-Mission

Caucus Chair: Jody Toor, MLA Langley-Willowbrook

Caucus Representative to the CPBC Board:

Sharon Hartwell, MLA Bulkley Valley-Stikine

Okanagan and Interior Lieutenant:

David Willliams, MLA Salmon Arm-Shuswap

Vancouver Island Lieutenant: Anna Kindy, MLA North Island

Lower Mainland Lieutenant: Ian Paton, MLA Delta South

Stakeholder Relations Lieutenant:

Lawrence Mok, MLA Maple Ridge East

Stakeholder Relations Lieutenant:

Steve Kooner, MLA Richmond-Queensborough

Stakeholder Relations Lieutenant: Brent Chapman, MLA Surrey South

“We are building a big tent party where British Columbians from all walks of life who want to restore our prosperity and our freedoms are welcome,” said Findlay. “My new leadership team represents a unified force from all parts of B.C. that will hold the government to account and lay the foundation to rebuild our great province. The B.C. Conservative Caucus is more united than it has ever been and is ready to take on the NDP when the legislature resumes sitting in the fall, and form government after the next election.”

Ms. Findlay will announce her new Shadow Cabinet in the coming days.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay and the Conservative Caucus will gather for their first official caucus meeting in Penticton on July 2 and 3 to prepare for the months ahead.