FortisBC, City of Abbotsford and Cyrus Centre Collaborate to Support Youth Services Through Site Enhancements

Surrey/Abbotsford – As part of FortisBC’s Community Giving Day, employees volunteered at Cyrus Centre Ministries’ Abbotsford location this week to complete safety and site improvements supporting youth accessing emergency services in the community.

The project brought together volunteers from FortisBC and Cyrus Centre to support day-to-day site care, improve exterior visibility and refresh shared spaces used by youth, staff and visitors. FortisBC also provided $30,000 in funding for exterior signage, new windows, landscaping and additional site enhancements that will continue to support Cyrus Centre beyond the volunteer day. Throughout the day, volunteers completed a range of projects, including exterior painting, landscaping, power washing, window cleaning as well as cleaning and organizing shared interior spaces. Together, these efforts help maintain a safe, welcoming and well-cared-for environment.

The work was also recognized by the City of Abbotsford, with Mayor Siemens and members of Council joining to acknowledge the collective effort and the impact of the improvements for local youth.

Cyrus Centre’s Abbotsford location offers critical services for youth, including access to shelter, meals, resources and support. Enhancements completed through this collaborative effort will support the ongoing work of providing a welcoming and accessible space for the young people it serves.

“Initiatives like Community Giving Days make a meaningful difference, bringing people together to support organizations that provide vital, around-the-clock care to youth experiencing homelessness. The hands-on contributions of FortisBC employees will help enhance a safe and welcoming space for young people at Cyrus Centre, while also demonstrating the powerful impact of community partnerships. We are grateful for FortisBC’s leadership and for their investment in the well-being of Abbotsford’s youth.”

– Ross Siemens, Mayor, City of Abbotsford

“Being part of the communities we serve means showing up and working together to support local organizations. Through Community Giving Days, our employees have the opportunity to work alongside community organizations on projects that make a meaningful difference. We’re proud to support improvements that enhance safety and wellbeing for local youth and help strengthen a space that provides important services in the community.”

– Doug Slater, vice-president, Indigenous relations and regulatory affairs, FortisBC

“At Cyrus Centre, we are committed to creating a welcoming and accessible space for youth who need support. Community Giving Day is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when partners come together with a shared purpose. We are grateful to FortisBC and the City of Abbotsford for their investment in both the physical space and the well-being of the young people we serve. These improvements support the daily work of providing shelter, meals, resources and consistent staff support for young people who come through our doors.”

– Matt Loewen, Executive Director, Cyrus Centre.