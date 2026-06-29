City of Mission Calls for Urgent Provincial Action Following Haven in the Hollow Fire

Mission – The City of Mission is calling on the Province, BC Housing and Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) to urgently secure appropriate temporary accommodations for individuals displaced following Saturday’s fire at Haven in the Hollow.

Immediately following the fire on June 27, 2026, the City activated its Emergency Management Plan and established a temporary reception centre in the community gym at the Mission Leisure Centre to provide immediate shelter and support.

At the time of the fire, Haven in the Hollow was providing shelter to 55 individuals. Approximately 30 people are currently staying at the temporary reception centre, which is staffed 24 hours a day. Mission Community Services Society is coordinating food, clothing, and other essential supports, while additional security has been put in place at the Mission Leisure Centre to ensure a safe environment for both those staying at the reception centre and members of the public using the facility.

While the City was prepared to provide an immediate emergency response, the reception centre was never intended to serve as a long-term housing solution. The City is urging BC Housing and its partners to move quickly to identify more appropriate temporary accommodations while the extent of the damage to Haven in the Hollow is assessed.

“The fire at Haven in the Hollow has severely impacted the individuals staying at the shelter and our entire community, and it has become our top priority in Mission,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “We have asked the Province to act quickly to provide critical resources. Our expectation is that all lines of communication will be fully open and that everyone will act in partnership to ensure that people are properly housed and that our Leisure Centre can return to normal operations.

“We have already asked to meet with the Province on housing issues, and we hope this will accelerate those discussions.

“We will keep the community up to date as the situation develops.”

The Mission Leisure Centre remains open, and the majority of programs and services continue to operate as scheduled. While some programming has been adjusted due to the temporary use of the community gym, the City is committed to minimizing impacts to residents while emergency support continues.

The City thanks Mission Fire Rescue Service, Mission Emergency Management, Emergency Support Services, Mission Community Services Society, BC Housing, the Salvation Army, BC Transit, City staff, volunteers, and all partner agencies for their ongoing support of those displaced by the fire.

Community members have expressed a strong desire to help. At this time, there is no immediate need for public donations, as essential supports are being coordinated through partner agencies. If additional assistance is required, the City will share updates through its official communication channels.