BC Nurses Issue 72-hour Strike Notice – Tentative Agreement Falls Apart

Vancouver – BC nurses have issued 72-hour strike notice following the rejection of a tentative agreement reached between the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) and health employers, marking a significant escalation in nurses’ fight for meaningful improvements to the profession.

The decision follows one of the most powerful displays of member unity in BCNU’s history. Between May 8-11, 50,850 nurses participated in a province-wide strike vote, voting 98.2 percent in favour of job action. This pressure led to a tentative agreement reached May 22, which was rejected by 67 percent of members, signalling a growing belief among nurses that the status quo is no longer sustainable.

“This is fundamentally a conversation about priorities,” says BCNU President Adriane Gear. “Nurses want to know why the health authorities continue to spend millions of dollars on costly short-term staffing solutions, while the nurses who are here for the long-term struggling with workload pressures, unsafe working conditions and staffing shortages are being told the cupboards are empty.”

While the tentative agreement saw improvements to benefits and shift premiums, nurses have made it clear it did not go far enough – particularly when it comes to securing a general wage increase that recognizes the vital role nurses play in sustaining a health-care system that is operating beyond its limits. If the employer fails to return to the table with an offer that meaningfully respects the value of their work, nurses could begin job action later this week.

“This is not a step BC nurses want to take,” says NBA Chief Negotiator and BCNU CEO Jim Gould. “However, many have reached the point where they feel they have no choice but to shine a light on the realities they face every day while caring for British Columbians in crowded hospitals, under-staffed long-term care facilities, community health settings and patient’s homes across the province.”

BCNU remains committed to reaching a negotiated agreement. Further details regarding next steps will be communicated to the public as they become available.