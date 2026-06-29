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AbbyPD Weekend Recap: June 26 to 29 – Impaired Driver 2.5 Times Over Legal Limit

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AbbyPD Weekend Recap: June 26 to 29 – Impaired Driver 2.5 Times Over Legal Limit

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department Weekend Recap: June 26th to June 29th:

AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 325 calls for service.

Friday Night

Friday evening was very busy, with officers locating & removing 13 impaired drivers from the road. Officers also responded to a suicidal individual on South Fraser Way, where a less lethal shotgun & Conducted Energy Weapon were deployed to safely apprehend the man & transport him to hospital. Throughout the night, officers handled a variety of additional calls.

Saturday

During the day on Saturday, proactive policing efforts led to the arrest of four individuals on outstanding warrants. Officers also attended a sudden death in the community, which was determined to be non-suspicious. Various other files throughout the day kept officers occupied.

Saturday night was again very busy. Officers located & removed 15 impaired drivers from the road. Two men were arrested after assaulting their spouses, & officers responded to five reports of intimate partner violence during the evening.

Sunday

On Sunday, day shift Patrol officers responded to a collision involving an impaired driver. The driver fled the scene of a hit-and-run, then crashed into the front yard of a residence. He was arrested and provided a breath sample more than 2.5 times the legal limit. The criminal investigation is ongoing. Two additional impaired drivers were identified, & a drug investigation was initiated.

Overnight, officers responded to a serious collision on Townshipline Road. A single vehicle travelling at excessive speed lost control & flipped into a ditch. The driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries & was transported to hospital. Officers also responded to two significant intimate partner violence incidents; in both cases, people were arrested & held for court.

Weekend Call Summary:

16 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

10 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

6 – Break & Enters

12 – Thefts

10 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

30 impaired drivers removed, & 62 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 8 individuals were held in custody

2026 AbbyPD Weekend Recap: June 26 to 29 – Impaired Driver 2.5 Times Over Legal Limit Facebook

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