Á’a:líya Warbus – MLA Chilliwack-Cultus Lake Statement on Changes Within BC Conservatives

Victoria/Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Á’a:líya Warbus – MLA Chilliwack-Cultus Lake provided a media statement on the June 29 changes within BC Conservatives. Those included her demotion from the position of House Leader:

I learned a great deal during my time as Opposition House Leader, and I feel honoured to have had the opportunity to serve in that role so early in my career.

At the heart of this work are the people of Chilliwack–Cultus Lake.

That responsibility continues to guide everything I do.

I’m looking forward to spending time in community, meeting constituents, stakeholders, learning and listening, so I am ready to bring our voice back to the Legislature this fall.