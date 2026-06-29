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2026 FVRD Parking Fees at Island 22 Resume June 29 to October 25

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2026 FVRD Parking Fees at Island 22 Resume June 29 to October 25

Fraser Valley – Island 22 Regional Park is the 132-hectare park located in Chilliwack featuring an equestrian area, a boat launch, walking trails, an off-leash dog park, a bike skills park, and a picnic shelter. The picnic shelter cannot be reserved for events at this time. 

The Island 22 Equestrian Society maintains the equestrian area, which includes a cross-country field, jumps, riding rings, trails and corrals. For questions about the equestrian facilities at Island 22, please contact the Equestrian Society.

The bike skills park was designed for riders of all levels with wood features, pump tracks, trails, advanced jumps, and progression jumps and drops. Helmets are mandatory, and riders should not use the skills park when it is wet. Operating drones or RC cars is not permitted at the bike skills park, or anywhere else within Island 22 Regional Park.  

Park Hours

May 1 – Oct 14: 6 am to sunset 
Oct 15 – Apr 30: 7 am to sunset

The Park gate is locked outside of these hours. 

During an approved Sockeye fishery, the Park will open at 5 am. 

Location

44955 Cartmell Road 
Chilliwack, BC
View a Google map of the area

Parking Fees 2026

Parking fees are only in effect seasonally. The gatehouse at the entrance to the Park will be open daily from Monday, June 29, to Sunday, October 25, 2026. 
Parking passes are only sold at the Gatehouse. Card payment or cash is accepted. 

Single Day 
Vehicle$5
Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer$10
Season Pass 
Vehicle$25
Vehicle Towing a Horse/Boat Trailer$50
Commercial – Vehicle Towing a Boat Trailer$100

Attractions

  • Boat launch with a large parking area for vehicles towing trailers
  • Bike skills park
  • Dog off-leash area
  • Equestrian facilities and riding trails
  • Connects to a section of the Experience the Fraser Canyon to Coast Trail
  • Large, covered picnic shelter

Off-Leash Dog Area 

Island 22 offers a large fenced off-leash area where dogs can run and play freely under owner supervision. This space is intended to give dogs an opportunity to exercise and socialize while still ensuring the safety and comfort of all park visitors. Dogs must remain on-leash in all other areas of the park, including trails, parking lots, and along the riverfront

 Please remember:

  • Scoop up and dispose of poop
  • Keep your dog in sight and under control
  • Supervise children carefully
  • Leash your dog when entering and exiting the off-leash area
  • Respect that the small dog enclosure is for small dogs only
  • Bring no more than 2 dogs per owner
  • Do not bring food or toys (except balls)

Equestrian Area

Horses are only permitted in the equestrian area. Riding is not allowed on the dike trails or along the waterfront to help protect these spaces and ensure they remain safe and accessible for all park users.

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