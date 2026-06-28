Fire at Mission Shelter, Residents Scrambling for New Support

Mission (Mission Fire Rescue Service/City of Mission) – Around 2:30PM Saturday June 27, Mission Fire Rescue Service responded to a fire at the homeless shelter at 32646 Logan Ave., known as Haven in the Hollow.

Flames and smoke were showing from the roof of the building when our first truck arrived.

MFRS immediately searched the building as the location of all occupants was questionable. When crews were certain no one was in the building, the department used the ladder truck and hoses from our engine to extinguish the fire.

The building suffered heavy damage, and it is not known when residents will return.

The residents and staff have been evacuated to a reception centre set up in the gym at the Leisure Centre where they are being supported by multiple agencies. The reception centre will only be in place until BC Housing and Mission Community Services Society have time to enact emergency plans.

MFRS would like to thank Emergency Support Services, Mission Emergency Management, MCSS, Transit, Salvation Army and a host of other support agencies for their support with the evacuees.

For more details, please visit https://www.mission.ca/…/mission-fire-rescue-responds…