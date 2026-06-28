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AbbyPD Arrested 24 Year Old Known Offender with Replica Gun

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AbbyPD Arrested 24 Year Old Known Offender with Replica Gun

Abbotsford – A 24-year-old man, known to police and wanted for theft, was arrested Friday just before 9 a.m. along Gladys Avenue. Patrol officers located a very realistic replica handgun concealed inside his bag which was seized prior to logging the offender into jail.

Incidents involving replica firearms are taken extremely seriously. These items are often indistinguishable from real weapons, requiring a significant police response to ensure public safety when these are brought into the public space.

Officers must treat them as real until they are safely secured and in the hands of the police.

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