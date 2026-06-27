Abbotsford Mission Rock Choir – September 22

Mission – The Abby/Mission Rock Choir is ready… so you better get ready to Rock!!!
Their very own Rock Choir is putting on an epic Rock adventure!!! Get your tickets before it sells out.
Tuesday September 22 at the Clarke Theatre in Mission.
Mission – The Abby/Mission Rock Choir is ready… so you better get ready to Rock!!!
Their very own Rock Choir is putting on an epic Rock adventure!!! Get your tickets before it sells out.
Tuesday September 22 at the Clarke Theatre in Mission.
Mission – The Abby/Mission Rock Choir is ready… so you better get ready to Rock!!! Their very own Rock Choir is putting on an epic
Vancouver/Buffalo/Chilliwack (with files from Chilliwack Chiefs/Black Press) – From the Chiefs – Congratulations to Chiefs alumni Caleb Malhotra on being selected 3rd overall by the
Abbotsford – After 18 years of serving the community as an elected School Trustee, Preet Rai has announced that he will seek a seat on
Ridge Meadows ( Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue) – Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was tasked out Thursday night/Friday Morning to assist two individuals stranded