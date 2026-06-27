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Abbotsford Mission Rock Choir – September 22

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Abbotsford Mission Rock Choir – September 22

Mission – The Abby/Mission Rock Choir is ready… so you better get ready to Rock!!!

Their very own Rock Choir is putting on an epic Rock adventure!!! Get your tickets before it sells out.

Tuesday September 22 at the Clarke Theatre in Mission.

2026 Abby Mission Rock Choir

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