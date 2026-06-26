Ridge Meadows SAR Helping Two Stranded Jet Skiers on Alouette Lake

Ridge Meadows ( Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue) – Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was tasked out Thursday night/Friday Morning to assist two individuals stranded at the north end of Alouette Lake following a jet ski breakdown.

Parents attempted to reach them by boat, but darkness hindered the effort, and RCMP were also unable to locate them. RMSAR was activated just before 2AM and proceeded to the lake’s north end.

Between 230-3AM, RMSAR located the stranded individuals via their fire and safely returned them to the boat ramp. Although the subjects had some supplies, including food, water, and managed to start a fire, they were not adequately prepared for an overnight stay in the rain.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This incident serves as a reminder to always be prepared when engaging in outdoor activities, anticipate unexpected situations, and inform others of your itinerary.