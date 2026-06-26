Formally School Trustee – Preet Rai Announces Candidacy for Abbotsford City Council

Abbotsford – After 18 years of serving the community as an elected School Trustee, Preet Rai has announced that he will seek a seat on Abbotsford City Council in the 2026 municipal election.

Trustee Rai brings nearly two decades of experience in public service, governance, financial oversight, and community leadership. Topping the polls in the last election with more than 10,500 votes, Rai has served as Vice-Chair for three years and has chaired the Board’s Finance, Education, and Audit Committees. Throughout his tenure, he has been a strong advocate for students, families, staff and for fiscal responsibility, and long-term planning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the families of Abbotsford as a School Trustee,” said Rai. “The trust placed in me by residents over the years is something I deeply value. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and believe the time is right to bring my experience and commitment to serving the broader community through the City Council.”

A Professional Accountant by training, Rai immigrated to Canada in 1995 after working in the United Kingdom. He has worked with the Government of British Columbia since 1997. His time working for the government, and being elected on the school board, has provided him with extensive experience in public administration, accountability, and responsible management of taxpayer dollars.

Rai and his wife, Rapinder, a local educator, have made Abbotsford their home for more than three decades. Their three children attended Abbotsford public schools, are now employed in the Abbotsford area, and they are proud grandparents to one grandchild. Rai says his family’s deep roots in the community continue to motivate his commitment to public service.

Over the past 18 years, Rai has helped guide the Abbotsford School District through significant growth and success. Student enrolment has grown to more than 20,000 learners, while graduation rates, Indigenous student achievement, career education opportunities, and student supports have continued to improve. Through strategic planning and responsible financial management, the district has become one of British Columbia’s leading public-school systems.

Beyond education, Rai has dedicated countless volunteer hours to community organizations including the Clearbrook Kiwanis Club, AbbyFest, Abbotsford Youth Commission, MSA Museum, The Reach Gallery Museum, Literacy Matters, Character Abbotsford, and fundraising initiatives that helped establish Canuck Place Children’s Hospice in Abbotsford. He has also coordinated more than 100 volunteers for community events and has worked to build connections across Abbotsford’s diverse communities.

Rai’s campaign will focus on four key priorities: expanding recreation opportunities and enhancing community safety, improving the efficiency of city permitting and development processes, maintaining strong fiscal responsibility, and ensuring a community-first approach to decision-making.

“Abbotsford is a city with tremendous potential,” said Rai. “As our community continues to grow, we need leadership that listens, plans responsibly, and delivers results. I want to help ensure that Abbotsford remains a safe, welcoming, financially responsible, and vibrant place for families, businesses, seniors, and future generations.”

The municipal election will take place on October 17th 2026.