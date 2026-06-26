Chilliwack Chiefs Alumni Caleb Malhotra Selected 3rd Overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft

Vancouver/Buffalo/Chilliwack (with files from Chilliwack Chiefs/Black Press) – From the Chiefs – Congratulations to Chiefs alumni Caleb Malhotra on being selected 3rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft (in Buffalo) ! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you! Congrats, Caleb!

Caleb Malhotra was from the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Caleb’s dad Manny was recently named as head coach for the Canucks

Caleb Malhotra Chiefs Player Stats

Regular Season Season Team GP G A PTS PIM PPG SHG 2024-25 Regular Season Chilliwack Chiefs 44 8 18 26 23 1 0 Total 44 8 18 26 23 1 0

Playoffs Season Team GP G A PTS PIM PPG SHG 2025 Playoffs Chilliwack Chiefs 21 5 12 17 13 0 0 Total 21 5 12 17 13 0 0