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Chilliwack Chiefs Alumni Caleb Malhotra Selected 3rd Overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft

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Chilliwack Chiefs Alumni Caleb Malhotra Selected 3rd Overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft

Vancouver/Buffalo/Chilliwack (with files from Chilliwack Chiefs/Black Press) – From the Chiefs – Congratulations to Chiefs alumni Caleb Malhotra on being selected 3rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2026 NHL Draft (in Buffalo) ! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you! Congrats, Caleb!

Caleb Malhotra was from the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Caleb’s dad Manny was recently named as head coach for the Canucks

Caleb Malhotra Chiefs Player Stats

Regular Season
SeasonTeamGPGAPTSPIMPPGSHG
2024-25 Regular SeasonChilliwack Chiefs44818262310
Total44818262310
Playoffs
SeasonTeamGPGAPTSPIMPPGSHG
2025 PlayoffsChilliwack Chiefs21512171300
Total21512171300
2026 Chilliwack Chiefs Congratulate Caleb Malfotra Drafted by Vancouver ( in Buffalo June 26 ) NHL Entry Draft

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