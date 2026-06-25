Recent Traffic Analysis Prompts AbbyPD to Introduce ‘Project Homer’ – Nine Vehicles Impounded

Abbotsford – With excessive speeding continuing to concern both residents and the Abbotsford Police Department, AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) has been deploying technology such as, “Black Cat” radar units to help officers identify ongoing speed patterns across the city, as part of an ntelligence-led strategy to address speeding.



The Black Cat monitors and records passing vehicle speeds, the time of day the infractions are occurring, traffic volumes, and lane usage. This gives officers valuable data to identify enforcement windows of drivers exceeding posted speed limits.

In late May, a concerned resident contacted AbbyPD to report persistent speeding along Simpson Road near Millwright Drive, noting that multiple vehicles were travelling at dangerously high speeds daily and requested enforcement in the area.



Within days, TEU deployed the Black Cat in response.

Between May 31 st and June 6th 2026, the data collected confirmed the complaint. During that period, approximately 28,000 vehicles were analyzed, with an average speed of 58 km/hr in the posted 50 km/hr zone. Notably, more than 20 vehicles were recorded travelling at least 61 km/hr

over the speed limit, including one vehicle travelling at three times the posted speed.

Based on this analysis, TEU launched an enforcement initiative known as “Project

Homer” to address the issue. Over the two-day operation, nine vehicles were

impounded for excessive speeding. The average speed of these vehicles was in excess

of 113km/hr, with the highest recorded speed reaching 126 km/hr in the 50 km/hr zone.



In addition to the vehicle impoundments, numerous violation tickets were issued.