Nine BC Players, Half from the Valley, Named to 2026 Team Canada Women’s Softball Team

Fraser Valley – Fresh off a first-place finish at the 2026 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Czechia, Team Canada has announced its roster for the 2026 Canada Cup International Softball Championship, set to take place July 6th-12th at Softball City in Surrey.

The Canadian Women’s National Team secured qualification for the 2027 WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals in Redcliffe, Australia with its championship performance last week and now turns its attention to Canada’s premier international fastpitch tournament.

Returning to compete in front of a home crowd, Team Canada will take on some of the world’s top international programs as they look to return to the top of the Canada Cup podium after a runner-up finish in 2025. Canada most recently captured gold at the tournament in 2024.

This year’s roster features nine athletes from British Columbia, giving local fans plenty of homegrown talent to cheer for throughout the tournament:

• Emma Entzminger (Victoria)

• Larissa Franklin (Maple Ridge)

• Sara Groenewegen (Surrey)

• Kelsey Harshman (Delta)

• Kianna Jones (Surrey)

• Callum Maskill (Abbotsford)

• Grace Messmer (Cloverdale)

• Morgan Reimer (Langley)

• CC Wong (Port Coquitlam)

Full Roster Details: HERE and Team Photos: HERE

“British Columbia has long been a powerhouse for softball in Canada, and having nine athletes represent their province at the Canada Cup is a reflection of the incredible talent developed here,” said Head Coach Kaleigh Rafter. “Playing in front of family, friends and young athletes who dream of one day wearing the maple leaf makes this tournament a truly special experience for our players.”

In addition to Team Canada, fans will also have the opportunity to watch the Canada Elite Team, which returns to the Canada Cup for the first time since 2018. The Elite Team was created to strengthen Canada’s national team athlete pool leading up to the LA28 Olympic Games and provides additional opportunities for athletes to compete against elite international competition.

The Canada Cup showcases some of the top female athletes from all-across Canada and the world as well as more than 1,500 athletes at the national and club level. The biggest and best international fastpitch tournament in Canada includes five divisions: Women’s International, Futures Select (U19), Futures Gold (U19), Showcase Select (17U) and Showcase Gold (17U).

Canada Cup tickets are now on sale: https://canadacup.com/tickets-canada-cup/

For more information about the tournament visit: www.CanadaCup.com