Inmate Death at Mission Institution – Daniel Robert Dow

Mission (Correctional Service Canada) -On June 22, 2026, Daniel Robert Dow, an inmate from Mission Institution, died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate was 68 years old and had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on March 3, 1998.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

In 2013, Canadian Press and NL Radio in Kamloops reported: A violent sexual offender in B.C. who the police have also publicly named as a suspect in a two-decade-old murder has been denied parole.

Fifty-three-year-old Daniel Robert Dow is serving an indeterminate sentence after he was convicted in 1998 of beating and choking a woman into unconsciousness and threatening to kill her child.

He also has previous convictions for violent sexual assaults.

The National Parole Board rejected either day parole or full parole for Dow after he refused to detail his sexual fantasies.

The parole board says a psychiatric assessment in July concluded Dow is a moderate-high risk to re-offend both sexually and violently, and instead recommended that Dow first show stability in a minimum-security prison before being considered for release.

The police have named Dow as a suspect in the disappearance of 20-year-old Sherri McLaughlin, who disappeared from Kamloops in 1993, when Dow was on parole for a previous conviction.

Dow has never admitted any involvement and has refused to co-operate with investigators.

The RCMP used forensic evidence to link Dow’s car to McLaughlin’s damaged bicycle, but he has not been charged in the case.

McLaughlin’s body was never found.

There are unconfirmed reports that he chose MAiD.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the coroner be notified.