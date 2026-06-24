Skip to content

Update on Molly – The Dog Dumped Off A Harrison Logging Road – Fundraiser for Medical Tests

Home
Animals/Pets
Update on Molly – The Dog Dumped Off A Harrison Logging Road – Fundraiser for Medical Tests

Kent/Harrison – from Deanna Marie Fellows/Kentvet.ca : Molly the dumped Dog found on a cliff 11klm up Harrison logging road.

Molly the DUMPED Dog found on a cliff 11klm up Harrison logging road.

Deanna Marie Fellows has her in care, and she has been registered as a found dog with SPCA.

She has been to the vet for her first visit, and did a “hands off” exam, flea and tick meds mas well as dewormer, but she has trust issues, so She needs to be sedated to do a full exam, blood tests and vaccines.

If you can help, with a small donation, then we can book this second visit sooner rather than later.

She is being cared for by KENT VETERINARY CLINIC, in Agassiz.

Donations can be sent by e-transfer directly to the vet at:

reception@kentvet.ca

Please put NOTE ON THE E TRANSFER – DONATION FOR MOLLY THE HUSKY. She has been registered as a found dog with SPCA.

Dog-Molly-Deanna-Marie-Fellows-2026.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts