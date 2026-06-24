Update on Molly – The Dog Dumped Off A Harrison Logging Road – Fundraiser for Medical Tests

Kent/Harrison – from Deanna Marie Fellows/Kentvet.ca : Molly the dumped Dog found on a cliff 11klm up Harrison logging road.

Molly the DUMPED Dog found on a cliff 11klm up Harrison logging road.

Deanna Marie Fellows has her in care, and she has been registered as a found dog with SPCA.

She has been to the vet for her first visit, and did a “hands off” exam, flea and tick meds mas well as dewormer, but she has trust issues, so She needs to be sedated to do a full exam, blood tests and vaccines.

If you can help, with a small donation, then we can book this second visit sooner rather than later.

She is being cared for by KENT VETERINARY CLINIC, in Agassiz.

Donations can be sent by e-transfer directly to the vet at:

reception@kentvet.ca

Please put NOTE ON THE E TRANSFER – DONATION FOR MOLLY THE HUSKY. She has been registered as a found dog with SPCA.