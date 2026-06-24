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Safety Reminder – Abby PD on e-Dirt Bikes and e-Scooters on Local Roads

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Safety Reminder – Abby PD on e-Dirt Bikes and e-Scooters on Local Roads

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – AbbyPD is reminding residents about the safety risks associated with e-dirt bikes and e-scooters on local roadways, as concerns continue to increase across the province.

E-dirt bikes are powerful, fast off-road vehicles that can pose severe dangers and are becoming increasingly common on our roadways. They are illegal to ride on public streets, sidewalks, and bike lanes. In the event of a collision, these forms of transportation can lead to catastrophic injuries or worse. E-scooters are also not permitted to operate on Abbotsford roadways, and education efforts continue.

On June 15th, an officer observed two teens weaving their e-dirt bikes (photos attached) in and out of traffic on South Fraser Way near Ware Street.

The youths were seen travelling over 55 km/hr, with one rider doubling a passenger. When officers attempted to stop them, the pair fled the traffic stop but were safely stopped a short distance away. The officer spoke with the teens about the risks and legalities of their actions, and they were cooperative and apologetic. Their parents were notified and appreciated the education provided.

B.C. Children’s hospital recently reported 81 e-scooter related visits to its emergency department from April 2025 to March 2026, compared to 37 the previous year.

AbbyPD encourages parents to learn about the proper use and legal considerations of these products by visiting: https://ow.ly/p6Jk50ZgogV

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