Recap of City of Chilliwack’s 2025 Annual Report

Chilliwack – Learn about projects and initiatives that the City of Chilliwack worked on last year in the City’s 2025 Annual Report. Each year, municipalities publish an annual report that includes information about projects that further Council’s strategic goals for the community, departmental overviews, audited financial statements and statistics. The City of Chilliwack’s 2025 Annual Report is now available online at chilliwack.com/2025AnnualReport.

“Whether you want to learn about recent City projects, how the City is structured, or just take a look at our financial performance, I would encourage everyone to browse our Annual Report,” said Mayor Popove. “Last year, we accomplished major projects like our 2050 Official Community Plan and the Tyson-Keith Wilson upgrades, but many of the smaller projects that still have an impact aren’t highlighted the same way, so reading this report gives you a better idea of the scope of the City’s work, and what each department is working on.”

Chilliwack City Council has nine strategic goals that guide the City’s approach for delivering services to the community. A few highlights of progress towards some of Council’s strategic goals in 2025 include:

Good Stewardship of Municipal Infrastructure:

Replaced three aging culverts and inspected 30 road culverts to ensure safety.

Cleaned 49,000 linear channel metres of drainage watercourses.

Paved over eight kilometres of roads.

Renovated Evergreen Hall and implemented accessibility upgrades including lever handles and a wheelchair lift.

Environmental Stewardship:

Completed LED lighting upgrades at the RCMP Detachment, Yarrow Community Hall, City Hall, and Evergreen Hall and retrofitted streetlights with energy efficient LEDs.

Completed 25 site inspections at industrial facilities to support responsible wastewater management.

Implemented annual water restrictions and achieved a 6.6% reduction in peak water consumption during stage 1 restrictions.

Installed a new mechanical aerator at Bell Slough to improve fish habitat and water quality.

Planted 5,400 trees and shrubs to support habitat restoration and managed invasive species, including treatment of 127 sites of Japanese knotweed.

Strong Neighbourhoods:

Added new spray zones in Fairfield Park, Webster Park, and Philippson Family Park.

Installed paved parking stalls for enhanced site accessibility at the Vedder Greenway, Community Forest, and Qoqó:lem Park.

Contributed funding to the Pelólxw First Nations public art at Five Corners.

Acquired three new water accessible wheelchairs for Cheam Leisure Centre and two new adaptive hockey sleds for Sardis Sports Complex.

Community Safety:

Substantially completed corridor safety improvements on Luckakuck Way.

Building inspectors completed 7,087 building inspections.

Renewed the Reaching Home program contract to 2028, to continue allocating funding to projects to prevent and reduce homelessness.

Bylaw Officers responded to more than 20,000 bylaw infractions and issued over $200,000 in fines to owners of nuisance and dilapidated vacant homes.

The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to 4,915 calls for service.

To read more about the City’s work in 2025, read the 2025 Annual Report at chilliwack.com/2025AnnualReport.