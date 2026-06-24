EV Goes Up in Flames at Hope Charging Station

Hope – On Wednesday Morning (June 24) the District of Hope Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire connected to a charging station in a parking lot in Hope (Buy Low Foods) . Crews arrived within minutes and quickly contained the fire before it could spread to a nearby motel. Their actions prevented what had the potential to become a far more serious incident.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assistant Chief Nolan Lothian noted that the outcome reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to preparedness:

“A rapid response and strong firefighter training are key when dealing with fires of this nature. Today’s incident shows how that readiness makes a real difference.”

In total 10 firefighters responded to the incident as a second team was deployed to a separate medical incident 20 minutes into this call.