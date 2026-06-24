Canada D’eh Car Show – July 1 in Langley

Langley – OK you hosers (showing our age here ), Canada D’eh Car show has two locations in Langley come July 1.

Langley Speedway (997 208 Street) and Rowlatt Heritage Field (8th Avenue & 204th Street).

Both venues are official parts of the Canada d’Eh Celebration. Park where it suits you and enjoy the scenic walk between the two to get the full event experience.

Website info here

8:00 First Entry

Speedway gates open

First registered entry window. Arrive early for the best spots and a relaxed roll-in.

8:30Second Entry

Second registered entry window

Final entry window for pre-registered vehicles at Langley Speedway.

11:00National Anthem

O Canada — National Anthem

Join the whole show as we proudly sing our national anthem together. A Jellybean tradition.

11:00Gates Close

No further vehicle entry to the speedway

Rowlatt Heritage Field remains open. After 11:00am, please use Rowlatt for parking.

All DayMusic · Food · Cars

The full Canada d’Eh experience

Walk between venues, sample the food trucks, take in the live music, and enjoy hundreds of incredible builds.