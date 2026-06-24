Arrest Warrant for Man Found in Abbotsford – Charged in BC Provincial Extortion Task Force Investigation

Vancouver/Surrey/Abbotsford – A coordinated investigation involving Task Force partners has resulted in a man being charged and arrested.

On August 10, 2025, a member of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) conducted a proactive traffic stop while on patrol in Surrey. As a result of the stop, two loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle.

As strong partners in policing and public safety, MVTP worked quickly to share information and intelligence with police in the region. As the investigation progressed and through the formalization of the BC Provincial Extortion Task Force in September 2025, it was determined the Task Force would assume conduct of this investigation due to a possible nexus to extortion related activities.

On June 17, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service approved two counts of occupying vehicle with a firearm present contrary to section 94(1) of the Criminal Code against 22-year-old, Daljot Rehal.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Rehal, who was located in Abbotsford and arrested on June 23, 2026. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

“These charges highlight the effectiveness of close collaboration among policing partners,” says Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, Lower Mainland District Assistant District Commander and Operations Officer. “By maintaining a strong presence in communities and a coordinated, strategic approach to intelligence sharing, we’re able to gather critical information, get guns off the streets and advance investigations.”

Anyone with information about ongoing extortion is encouraged to contact their local police of jurisdiction.