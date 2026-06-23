SPOTLIGHT – Mission’s Binary Freedom Foundation Includes a Meeting Place/General Store/Plant Store, Consulting and Coffee (VIDEO)

Mission – FVN spotlights what is a store, but its not. It is a gathering place, a sanctuary, a safe space.

Binary Freedom Foundation mission statement: to empower and advocate for the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities within the Fraser Valley through support services, education, and outreach, fostering inclusivity, equality, and acceptance.

Our organization was founded in response to the lack of dedicated support services for the growing 2SLGBTQIA+ community in our region.

It is a registered non-profit with a GoFundMe page for donations – That link is here.

Violet and Briana have been honoured with Mission Downtown Business Excellence Awards: We are so honoured and deeply grateful to share that the Binary Freedom Foundation received the DEI Award, and Briana was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Holy moly folks we did it. These recognitions are not just about us or about BFF, they are about every community partner, volunteer, board member, collaborator, and supporter who has believed in this work and helped make it possible. You show up, you advocate, you create safer spaces, and you remind us why this work matters.

Most of all, this is for our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. We do what we do for every single one of you, for the folks finding their first safe space, those rebuilding community, and the elders who paved the way. Your safety, joy, dignity, and belonging are the reason we keep going, even when the work is hard. Thank you for trusting us, for sharing your stories, and for building a future where queer and trans people can thrive. This award is for you

33175D N Railway Ave, Mission, Near the Mission Alano Club

What is it and what it’s not – Facebook video – https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1328373269480801&extid=NS-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&ref=sharing

Binary Freedom Foundation also provides counseling – At Binary Freedom Foundation, they offer pay what you can counselling sessions offered by a team of allied therapists and counsellors. We offer individual counselling for adults and youth, as well as are developing couples and family counselling programs. We are also running and developing some support groups, some of which will be therapy groups. The cost of our low-cost counselling program ranges from $60.00 to $125.00 per session based on circumstances and what is sustainable for you. During the intake process, we ask that folks are prepared to share what their needs and circumstances are. During the consultation process, all costs and policies are made available. Please note that receipts can be provided for extended health insurance purposes with select counsellors. We offer a free 15-30 minute consultation for people who are interested in learning more and determining whether we are a good fit to support your needs at this time.



Sign up on the Binary Freedom Foundation website!