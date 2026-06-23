MP Strahl Invites Chilliwack—Hope Residents to Enter Canada Day Contest

Chilliwack/Hope – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, is inviting residents to enter this year’s Chilliwack—Hope Celebrates Canada Day contest for a chance to win a 3’ x 6’ Canadian flag.

“With Canada Day right around the corner, I’m inviting residents of Chilliwack—Hope to share how they’re celebrating. Take a photo of your Canada Day celebrations and tag me, @markstrahlmp in your Facebook or Instagram posts or stories for a chance to win a Canadian flag,” said MP Strahl.

“If you don’t use social media, you can still enter by emailing your photos to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca, and I’ll post them on my own social media pages for your chance to win.”

“Every household in Chilliwack—Hope will be receiving a flyer in the mail that includes a Canadian flag poster,” added MP Strahl. “Residents are encouraged to share a photo of the poster on display or of their Canada Day traditions, from family BBQs to local events.”

The contest runs until July 8, 2026. Ten winners will be chosen at random.

“I look forward to seeing all your submissions! Have a safe and happy Canada Day,” said MP Strahl.