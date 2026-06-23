In Light Of Recent Shootings: RCMP, Police Forces Concerned About The Possibility Of An Anti-Police Manifesto

Montreal/Surrey (Canadian Press/with files from Charlotte Glorieux and Morgan Lowrie in Montreal, and Ashley Joannou in Vancouver) – Police in Montreal have identified the officer killed Monday in a shooting that triggered a warning to other forces about the possibility of a violent anti-police manifesto.

They say Mohamed Lamine Benredouane was 34 years old and had been with the force since 2021.

Benredouane was killed after a suspect started shooting near an entrance to a hotel in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district on Monday morning.

A civilian and the suspect were also killed, while a second police officer was seriously injured.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an advocacy group, identified the civilian victim as Michael Moshe Mizrahi.

A police spokesperson in British Columbia said forces across the province were warned after the shooting of the possibility of an anti-police manifesto.

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service said the information was issued Monday afternoon by an intelligence-sharing unit operating out of the RCMP B.C. headquarters.

“Following the tragic events of what happened in Montreal earlier today, police in British Columbia were advised that there is the possibility of either documentation or some type of manifesto that is rumoured to be out there calling on individuals to target and commit violence against police officers,” he said.

Houghton, with Surrey police, said whenever there is this kind of tragedy, police across the country have a heightened sense of awareness, whether or not a warning is sent.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of our job and how risky it is, and potentially violent it is, we know that we are sometimes the target of individuals who may be looking to make a violent statement,” he said.

“When there’s a specific reference to a manifesto or information out there calling on the targeting of police, it heightens our awareness even further.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026.

— with files from Charlotte Glorieux and Morgan Lowrie in Montreal, and Ashley Joannou in Vancouver