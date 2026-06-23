Global and News1130 Reporter Andrea Macpherson Named as AbbyPD Communications and Engagement Specialist

Abbotsford – You saw her on TV as a news reporter. You heard her on News1130.

From Abbotsford Police Department : The Abbotsford Police Department is pleased to welcome Andrea Macpherson to our Communications team as a Communications & Engagement Specialist.

Andrea joins AbbyPD following an impressive career spanning more than two decades as a BC Broadcast Journalist. She has worked in radio and television across the province, including over six years as the Morning Show Reporter for Global News, where she covered a wide range of stories—from crime and politics to entertainment and weather.

Before that, she was heard on News1130 radio.

Andrea also played an important role in covering the 2021 and 2025 atmospheric rivers, bringing attention to the devastating impacts felt throughout the Fraser Valley, including right here in Abbotsford.

A passionate storyteller, Andrea is excited to take on this new chapter working alongside Sergeant Walker—helping share critical information with our community and highlighting the important work happening behind the scenes at AbbyPD.