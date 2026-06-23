Chilliwack Fire Busy Tuesday – Structure Fire on Watson, Suspected Arson Near Vedder River with Two Arrests

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to two separate fire incidents on Tuesday evening, including a structure fire on Watson Road and a suspected intentionally set fire near the Vedder River.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 45000 block of Watson Road. Approximately 20 firefighters from Fire Halls 1 and 4 responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews encountered a fully involved shed with fire extending to the exterior of a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters initiated an exterior attack and successfully prevented the fire from spreading into the residence. The home sustained damage to its siding and soffits; however, the main structure was saved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial reports indicate the fire may have originated from an e-bike battery that was charging outside the residence.

While crews were actively engaged at the Watson Road incident, a second call was received at approximately 5:40 p.m. reporting a log debris pile on fire near Peach Road along the Vedder River. Approximately 14 firefighters from Fire Halls 2, 4, and 6 responded.

Due to the location of the fire, crews shuttled several loads of water to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control. Preliminary findings suggest the debris pile fire was intentionally set. RCMP attended the scene and arrested two individuals.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters at either fire.