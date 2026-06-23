Fire at RV Park on Harrison Hot Springs Road – Six Trailers Lost

Harrison – From Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department – 8PM UPDATE – Road closures lifted. From Councillor Michie Vidal – A huge thank you to all first responders from Harrison, Agassiz, Popkum and Chilliwack who attended todays fire at the Springs RV Park. Your quick response and actions to suppress the fire is so very much appreciated.

5:45PM June 23 UPDATE – Harrison Fire Department is currently on scene of an incident at the Harrison Springs RV Resort. Unfortunately, 6 trailers have been lost. An investigation into the cause is currently underway.

​Road Closure Details:

Roads are currently blocked from Alder St. to Pine St.

​Detour: Please detour down Balsam or Emerald to McCombs to bypass the closure and loop back up.

ORIGINAL STORY — Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department are currently aware of an active fire on Hot Springs Road ( as of 430PM June 23).

​All available crews are currently on scene working diligently alongside Agassiz FD, Popkum FD and BC WildFire to contain the fire.

​There are reports of propane tanks exploding at Harrison Springs campground.

How you can help:

​Avoid the area entirely to allow emergency vehicles clear and rapid access.

​Please give members plenty of space to do their jobs safely.

Harrison Fire will provide updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation and for keeping the community and first responders safe!