2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning – (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The 2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning was Tuesday June 23, on the Chilliwack campus. From Science, to art, to Language, to Indigenous History, it ran the gamut.

• Student-designed video games

• Original short films

• Human rights art installations

• Climate action projects

• Photography portfolios

• Concert band performances

• Woodworking and design projects

• Textile arts and community collaborations

Their Annual Exhibition of Learning celebrates the creativity, curiosity, and growth of their students.

Facebook info is here.

2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning

2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning

2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning