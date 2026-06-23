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2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning – (VIDEO)

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2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning – (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The 2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning was Tuesday June 23, on the Chilliwack campus. From Science, to art, to Language, to Indigenous History, it ran the gamut.

• Student-designed video games
• Original short films
• Human rights art installations
• Climate action projects
• Photography portfolios
• Concert band performances
• Woodworking and design projects
• Textile arts and community collaborations

Their Annual Exhibition of Learning celebrates the creativity, curiosity, and growth of their students.

Facebook info is here.

2026-Imagine-High-Learning-Exhibition-Robot-
2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning
2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning
2026 Imagine High Annual Exhibition of Learning
2025 Imagine High Learning Exhibition

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