2026 Chilliwack Rotary Garden Tour – Saturday June 27

Chilliwack – From Sardis and Greendale in the south, to Chilliwack Mountain and Rosedale in
the north, the 2026 Chilliwack Rotary Garden Tour will have patrons crossing Chilliwack to see
and enjoy eight different gardens in our beautiful city. The Garden Tour is an annual fundraiser
for the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, and funds are designated for environmental projects in
Chilliwack such as trail building or slough restoration.
Saturday June 27 from 9:00-4:00, garden tour patrons may see an expansive garden with
amazing views of Mount Cheam, enjoy a heritage home surrounded with a picket fence and
complemented with colourful annual flowerbeds, feel like an invited guest at a ¾ acre private
garden along Luckakuck Creek, or simply enjoy a peaceful sanctuary with spectacular vistas of
Cultus Lake and the North Cascade mountains, and much more.
For the 23rd annual Garden Tour, the Chilliwack Rotary club has pulled out all the stops to give
patrons what feels like a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to enjoy gardens large and small
across our city on this self-guided tour.
Tickets are $30 per person and are available online at
https://www.rotaryclubofchilliwack.com/rotary-garden-tour or in person (cash only please) at:
Minter Country Garden
Fortin’s Home Hardware (both locations)
Hofstede’s Country Barn
Little Mountain Greenhouse
The Book Man
Mt. Waddington’s Outdoors (both locations)
Dress for the weather, and we recommend you wear sturdy footwear due to uneven ground and natural walking surfaces.