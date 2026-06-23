2026 Chilliwack Rotary Garden Tour – Saturday June 27

Chilliwack – From Sardis and Greendale in the south, to Chilliwack Mountain and Rosedale in

the north, the 2026 Chilliwack Rotary Garden Tour will have patrons crossing Chilliwack to see

and enjoy eight different gardens in our beautiful city. The Garden Tour is an annual fundraiser

for the Rotary Club of Chilliwack, and funds are designated for environmental projects in

Chilliwack such as trail building or slough restoration.



Saturday June 27 from 9:00-4:00, garden tour patrons may see an expansive garden with

amazing views of Mount Cheam, enjoy a heritage home surrounded with a picket fence and

complemented with colourful annual flowerbeds, feel like an invited guest at a ¾ acre private

garden along Luckakuck Creek, or simply enjoy a peaceful sanctuary with spectacular vistas of

Cultus Lake and the North Cascade mountains, and much more.



For the 23rd annual Garden Tour, the Chilliwack Rotary club has pulled out all the stops to give

patrons what feels like a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to enjoy gardens large and small

across our city on this self-guided tour.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available online at

https://www.rotaryclubofchilliwack.com/rotary-garden-tour or in person (cash only please) at:

 Minter Country Garden

 Fortin’s Home Hardware (both locations)

 Hofstede’s Country Barn

 Little Mountain Greenhouse

 The Book Man

 Mt. Waddington’s Outdoors (both locations)

Dress for the weather, and we recommend you wear sturdy footwear due to uneven ground and natural walking surfaces.