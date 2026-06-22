Three Correctional Officers Hospitalized Following Fentanyl Exposure at Pacific Institution – Correction Officers Union Comment

Fraser Valley ( from Union of Canadian Correctional Officers) – On June 11, 2026, five Correctional Officers required medical treatment after being exposed to a highly toxic substance later identified as fentanyl.

Three officers were transported to hospital by ambulance, some required Narcan, and one

officer required chest compressions while en route to the hospital. The exposure occurred

during a routine targeted search conducted by Correctional Officers. During the search, an

inmate became assaultive and attempted to destroy evidence by dispersing what was later

confirmed to be fentanyl, exposing the responding officers.



An Illicit Drug Crisis Inside Federal Penitentiaries



This incident is not an isolated event. As violence continues to rise in Canada’s federal

institutions, so too does the volume of illicit drugs entering our prisons.

“We simply cannot ignore the reality facing Correctional Officers every day. The abundance

of dangerous drugs inside our institutions is putting officers’ lives at risk,” said John Randle,

Regional President for UCCO-SACC-CSN’s Pacific Region. “Our members were simply

doing their jobs when they were exposed to one of the most lethal drugs on the streets. This

should never happen.”



Dangerous Policies Are Making a Serious Problem Worse



According to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers UCCO-SACC-CSN, this incident

underscores the urgent need for stronger security measures not weaker ones.

“At the very moment that illicit drugs are becoming more prevalent and violence is

increasing, CSC is moving in the opposite direction,” said Frédérick Lebeau, National

President of UCCO-SACC-CSN.



“CSC has announced cuts to security positions that will significantly reduce our ability to

detect and intercept drugs before they enter federal institutions. At the same time, it has

implemented Commissioner’s Directive 585 (CD 585), which weakens disciplinary

measures related to institutional drug use under the guise of harm reduction. These decisions

will only make federal institutions more dangerous for Correctional Officers, staff, inmates,

and ultimately the general public. The policies that once supported a coherent strategy to

combat illicit drugs in our institutions are being dismantled at precisely the wrong time.”