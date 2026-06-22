Rhonda Pauls Announces Campaign to Return to Abbotsford Board of Education

Abbotsford (Rhona Paul media release) – Rhonda Pauls has announced her campaign for re-election to the Abbotsford Board of Education, seeking to return to education governance after stepping away for one term while her professional work required significant time out of province.



Pauls previously served three elected terms as an Abbotsford school trustee, including as Board Chair and Vice-Chair. Her work included strategic planning, budget oversight, policy development, senior staff evaluation, committee leadership, and community engagement.



“Public Education is as important to me today as it has ever been,” said Pauls. “I stepped away for one term because my work required significant time outside the province, but Abbotsford has always remained home. I raised my children in this community, I am now proud to see some of my grandchildren beginning their own journey in Abbotsford schools, and I care deeply about the quality of education every child receives.”



Pauls is campaigning on a commitment to responsible governance, transparent and accountable use of public resources, safe and caring schools, strong literacy and numeracy foundations, meaningful parent voice, and advocacy for every child.



“Strong schools are built through respect for all people, strong policy, responsible decision-making, and a clear focus on students,” Pauls said. “The role of a trustee is to monitor the system, ask the hard questions, resource and enable staff and educators, support families, and provide vision by making decisions that serve the long-term needs of students and the district.”



During her time away from elected office, Pauls continued to work in youth-centred leadership as Executive Director of Baseball PEI Inc. and Baseball PEI Developments Inc., leading provincial sport operations, policy development, Safe Sport practices, budget management, and community infrastructure projects. She says that experience has strengthened her perspective on governance, partnerships, accountability, and the importance of creating opportunities where young people feel safe, supported, included, and able to succeed.



Her campaign has also received the endorsement of David Laing, CEO of Baseball BC, who described Pauls as a leader with professionalism, integrity, sound judgment, and a genuine dedication to the people she serves.



Pauls says her reason for running is simple: “Every child deserves to be seen, supported, challenged, respected, and given the opportunity to thrive. I am ready to bring my experience, my student-centered values, and my full commitment back to the Abbotsford Board of Education.”



For more information, visit rhondapauls.b12sites.com or contact Rhondafortrustee@gmail.com.