New Provincial Party Prepping for Next Election – Centre BC

Vancouver – CentreBC, British Columbia’s emerging centrist alternative, has concluded its first
Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a series of milestones marking decisive steps
forward for the party: the election and acclamation of an eight-member Executive
Council, the unanimous adoption of a new party constitution and bylaws, and the close
of the first fiscal year in a solid financial position.
The AGM also marked a pivotal leadership transition. Founding leader and former MLA
Karin Kirkpatrick stepped down from the role she created when she helped launch
CentreBC in March 2025. Party President Mike Wignall says active conversations with
several highly credible potential candidates are in progress. (Wignall was acclaimed President).
centrebc.com
“Karin Kirkpatrick led the start of something real,” says Wignall. “She had the courage to
step into a political void and give British Columbians hope a moderate, evidence-led
alternative is possible. The foundation she leaves is strong–financially, organizationally,
and in our set of values. Our job now is to build on it.”
FOUNDING LEADER STEPS ASIDE
Kirkpatrick and others founded CentreBC on March 28, 2025, arguing that BC’s
polarized political landscape leaves a large segment of voters without a credible home.
Over the past 15 months, she led the party through its formative period: building a
founding membership, establishing riding associations across the province, developing
a “Smart Province” policy approach and positioning CentreBC as a principled, centre
voice in debates ranging from healthcare to data sovereignty to First Nations issues.
“It has been an honour to work with so many committed British Columbians to build this
party,” says Kirkpatrick. “CentreBC exists because people across this province believe
we can do better: smarter, more honest, more focused on what actually works. I am
excited to watch this new council carry on that work.” Kirkpatrick adds, ”There are
several conversations happening now that I believe will deliver the right leader to take
the party to the next level.”