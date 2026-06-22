New Provincial Party Prepping for Next Election – Centre BC

Vancouver – CentreBC, British Columbia’s emerging centrist alternative, has concluded its first

Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a series of milestones marking decisive steps

forward for the party: the election and acclamation of an eight-member Executive

Council, the unanimous adoption of a new party constitution and bylaws, and the close

of the first fiscal year in a solid financial position.



The AGM also marked a pivotal leadership transition. Founding leader and former MLA

Karin Kirkpatrick stepped down from the role she created when she helped launch

CentreBC in March 2025. Party President Mike Wignall says active conversations with

several highly credible potential candidates are in progress. (Wignall was acclaimed President).

centrebc.com



“Karin Kirkpatrick led the start of something real,” says Wignall. “She had the courage to

step into a political void and give British Columbians hope a moderate, evidence-led

alternative is possible. The foundation she leaves is strong–financially, organizationally,

and in our set of values. Our job now is to build on it.”



FOUNDING LEADER STEPS ASIDE



Kirkpatrick and others founded CentreBC on March 28, 2025, arguing that BC’s

polarized political landscape leaves a large segment of voters without a credible home.

Over the past 15 months, she led the party through its formative period: building a

founding membership, establishing riding associations across the province, developing

a “Smart Province” policy approach and positioning CentreBC as a principled, centre

voice in debates ranging from healthcare to data sovereignty to First Nations issues.

“It has been an honour to work with so many committed British Columbians to build this

party,” says Kirkpatrick. “CentreBC exists because people across this province believe

we can do better: smarter, more honest, more focused on what actually works. I am

excited to watch this new council carry on that work.” Kirkpatrick adds, ”There are

several conversations happening now that I believe will deliver the right leader to take

the party to the next level.”