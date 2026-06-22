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Inmate Aaault at Matsqui Institution

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Inmate Aaault at Matsqui Institution

Matsqui (Correctional Service Canada) – On June 18, 2026, an inmate was victim of an assault at Matsqui Institution, the medium-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to custody.
The Abbotsford Police Department and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

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